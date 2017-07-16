Woman's day gets much better after traffic stop

A woman's social media post about a recent traffic stop is generating some buzz and bringing some smiles to people's faces.

Rachel Dorn Spurrier was driving through Harlem, Georgia when she saw flashing blue lights in her rear-view mirror. Rachel had already been having a tough week and thought getting pulled over was just the icing on the cake.

Rachel was driving back from a volunteering event with the local Girl Scouts when she was pulled over.

"I was going through a checklist of things I could've have done wrong, but I couldn't think of anything," she said.

Harlem Police officer Brian Williams pulled her over. Rachel said he walked up and told her why he stopped her. "It's a really hot day and you were following all the laws and it just really looks like you guys need some ice cream," he told them.

Instead of writing her a ticket, Williams gave Rachel and the girls coupons for free ice cream. "He saw we had two more girls in the back and he went back to his car and grabbed more coupons," she said.