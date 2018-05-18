Wonderful World of Wire!

Gail Ethier enjoys working with her hands. It’s relaxing. A way for her to unwind. Ethier is wired. She creates detailed pieces of art. Especially using copper wire.

The Bettendorf woman calls it her “hands-on hobby.” Her creations are cute. Animals in a variety of shapes and sizes. Colorful jewelry. Beautiful baskets.

She believes it’s a matter of finesse. Twisting and weaving her way with wire. Designing creations from a coil. A matter of finesse.

Brass wire is more difficult to work with. She prefers copper because it’s softer. Ethier believes there’s always another idea when she gets “down to the wire.”