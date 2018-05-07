Work begins Monday near busy Davenport intersection

Drivers traveling near Kimberly and Division in Davenport can expect delays starting Monday, May 7. According to the Iowa DOT, there will be lane reductions on Kimberly Rd. due to full depth patching.

Initial work will close the left eastbound lane of Kimberly Road on each side of the Division Street intersection. When that's finished, work will switch to the right eastbound lane. According to the city, this phase is expected to be complete by Friday, May 11.

When work is finished in the eastbound lanes, crews will start work on each side of the Division Street intersection in the westbound lanes.

All work should be complete by Monday, May 28.