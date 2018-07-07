Workers begin removing ""unsafe" Rock Island tree that killed two, injured five

UPDATE 9:24 A.M.: Rock Island County Sheriff Bustos is now on the scene of the tree removal and reached out to TV6 to confirm that the tree has been "deemed unsafe."

Sheriff Bustos confirmed that several assessments had been made, one by an arborist with the Forrest Reserve and another by the tree service removing the tree, Ace Tree Service.

ORIGINAL: Workers on Saturday morning began removing a large tree from the grounds of the Rock Island County Courthouse, four days after one of its limbs fell, killing two people and injuring five.

The accident happened Tuesday evening, July 3, as spectators had gathered under the tree to watch a Fourth of July fireworks display.

An employee with Ace Tree Removal told KWQC at the scene that they were instructed to remove the entire tree and the process could take a big part of the day.

On Wednesday, the day after the accident, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos described the tree as being apparently healthy.

“The tree, again, although old, was in good health as best you could tell from looking at it,” Bustos said. “It had full foliage.”