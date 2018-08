A 101-year-old World War II veteran visited a ship just like the one he served on years ago over the weekend.

This Landing Ship Tank from World War II is stopped in Dubuque for tours. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Beryl Keen was a lieutenant junior grade with the Coast Guard. He served on the USS LST 138 during World War II.

This weekend, he had the chance to explore a very similar ship, the USS LST 325, when the ship docked in Dubuque, Iowa.

"I don't remember this being so big," Beryl said.