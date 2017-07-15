World-wide competitors travel to Milan for disc golf tournament

A different kind of golf is taking over the QCA.

Saturday the disc golf world championship came to Milan to begin the World Doubles Championship before the tournament kicks off.

Competitors from all over the world have come to the Quad Cities for the Amateur World Championship.

"We have almost 650 competitors, you know, we could hold more but it's a big commitment too to give up a week and a half of your time," said Chase Roberts, Tournament Director. "Huge commitment on the volunteers' part even here that live here so imagine driving, you know, around the world or driving across the country or flying from another country to play the event for a week and a half. It's a big commitment."

The field events will begin Sunday, which features drive contests, putting contests and a mini disc golf contest.

The formal play begins Tuesday and goes until Saturday.

