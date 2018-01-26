World's Toughest Rodeo back in the QC

The World's Toughest Rodeo is back in the QC.

Rodeo graphic by MGN. Cutout Photo: Cszmurlo / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

2 million pounds of dirt was dumped at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline to get ready for the show.

Fans will be able to see bull riding, bareback riding and competitions, like Women's Barrel Racing.

There is also a fan friendly pre-show scheduled for Friday only. This is a chance for visitors to get down in the dirt and meet and greet the performers. There will also be fun interactive activities.

The show is set for Friday and Saturday. For ticket and show information, head to the TaxSlayer Center's official website website.