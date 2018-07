A sad day in the world of dogs. Zsa Zsa, the Minnesota canine who recently won the "World's Ugliest Dog Contest" has passed away.

The 9-year-old English Bulldog, known for her huge tongue, died in her sleep.

Zsa Zsa lived in a Missouri puppy mill for five years, before she was bought by a non-profit organization.

The dog is survived by two brothers, a Frenchie and a pug.