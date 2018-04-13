World's population may be drinking too much according to research

Much of the world's population may be drinking too much.

Researchers in the U.K. looked at the alcohol consumption of 600,000 adults in 19 countries.

People who had more than five drinks a week had a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and early death than those who drank less.

Experts say these findings suggest the recommended alcohol limits in many countries, including the U.S. should be lowered.

The National Institutes of Health defines low-risk drinking as no more than 14 drinks a week for men and seven for women.