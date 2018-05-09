Suit filed against Hillcrest Resort in drowning death of Rock Island teen

A Quad City law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a resort and recreation business in Orion, Illinois. According to the suit filed by VanDerGinst Law, P.C., Hillcrest Resort, Inc. is being sued for damages in connection with the death of 17-year-old Tyler John. The Rock Island teen died while swimming in the pool at Hillcrest in May 2016.

According to KWQC TV6 archives, the boy was reported missing and was eventually found dead in swimming in the pool. A TV6 investigation later found that at the time of his death, the resort did not have a valid license to operate from the State of Illinois.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyler John was invited to use the pool by Hillcrest staff and claims that Hillcrest was negligent when it failed to comply with State of Illinois rules pertaining to the operation of swimming pools including the maintaining of proper licensures. The suit also claims Hillcrest failed to maintain adequate lighting in the pool area and that Hillcrest failed to warn the teen of "unreasonably dangerous" pool conditions.

The Henry County Coroner ruled the drowning as accidental. We called Hillcrest and left a message asking for comment.

