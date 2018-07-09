Y Quad Cities Rowers Win International Event

The Y Quad Cities junior women’s crew has won the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup at the historic Henley Royal Regatta.

At the Sunday finals on the River Thames in England, the foursome of Caroline Sharis, Delaney Evans, Emma Mask and Taylor English pulled ahead of the Marlow Rowing Club to take the win.

They secured the win with 4½ lengths.

The Henley Royal Regatta was established in 1839 and attracts athletes internationally each year. Teams advance in a head-to-head, knock out style races over the course of five days. Varying levels of athletes compete in this event from juniors’ teams to Olympic athletes. This year 565 boats were signed up to compete throughout the Regatta.

The Y Quad Cities has a history of excellence and success on the domestic and international stage. Quad Cities rowing dates back to 1874 when the Sylvan Boat Club was formed.

