Year one is down in the books for the Alternating Currents Festival

A new festival in the Quad Cities wrapped up on August 26, 2017, called Alternating Currents.

People made their way downtown to watch all the performances; such as comedians, musicians, and artists.

Downtown businesses also were excited to see the crowds.

Organizers of the festival said the turn out was better than what they had anticipated.

According to Executive Director of the Davenport Partnership, Kyle Carter the festival exceeded his expectations.

“We’re putting money right back into the pockets of the businesses that keep our organization going,” said Carter.

People gathered around sitting and listening to performers play, enjoying one of the many performances held for the festival.

Owner Bill Collins of Me & Bill’s restaurant in downtown Davenport, he said the festival brought in people he has never seen in his restaurant before.

“We met people from all over; from Michigan, from Nebraska, from Missouri, so it's bringing in people from out of town,” said Collins.

Collins said he is happy to be apart of something that could potentially become bigger over the years.

“It's working and we're very excited about it we hope it gains traction …more traction for next year … we certainly believe in it,” said Collins.

Carter said seeing the number of people at the different venues was exciting to see.

Organizers said they know how to make changes for the 2018 festival.

“Seeing the energy and vibrant abundance of people moving throughout downtown and discovering stuff they didn't even know they wanted to was the whole point putting on the festival,” said Carter.

The Alternating Currents festival was on August 25-26 2017.

