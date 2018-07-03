Year two not so hot for fireworks sales for some

At least some retailers are finding year two of legal fireworks sales in Iowa a bit of a letdown. One Marion merchant who was one of the first to start sales both last year and again this year, says his business is off about 80 percent compared to 2017.

J & P Plumbing & Fireworks in Marion on Monday, July 2, 2018. Sales are off significantly in this second year of legalized fireworks in Iowa. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)

Jed Pasterski at J & P Plumbing says he did $100,000 in fireworks sales the first year from one part of his plumbing business garage on 7th Avenue in Marion.

This year, he may be lucky to hit $20,000 in sales.

Pasterski says there’s two big reasons.

For one, more than 20 sales tents opened in Marion after Cedar Rapids restricted fireworks sales locations to industrial areas.

But more important, he says, is many cities now strictly limit when anyone can set off fireworks—or if they can use them at all.

“Nobody wants to get in trouble with the law. Nobody wants to light something off and get a big ticket,” Pasterski said.

Pasterski doubts he will try to sell fireworks again next year in Marion after the selling season, for him, ends July 8th.

The only reason he might change his mind is if he has too much stock left over after this 4th of July season.

