The NRA says popular cooler maker Yeti has joined the list of companies cutting ties, but Yeti says those claims are inaccurate.

In a statement of its own, Yeti says it notified several groups, including the NRA foundation, it was ending some discount programs.

The outdoor lifestyles company says it offered these organizations another widely available alternative customization program.

Yetis says it remains committed to the constitution and second amendment.