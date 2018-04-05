UPDATE: YouTube shooter bought pistol in January

The Latest on a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

San Bruno police say the woman who shot three people at YouTube's headquarters before turning the gun on herself legally purchased a pistol from a dealer in San Diego in January.

Commander Geoff Caldwell said he didn't know the total number of shots fired but said that Nasim Aghdam had swapped out a magazine and shot from the second magazine when she killed herself.

He said police found two magazines at the scene and found no other weapons.

He said the 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was legally purchased Jan. 16 and registered in her name.

Police declined to name the firearm retailer or the local gun range where Aghdam practiced shooting before driving to YouTube Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

12:10 p.m.

Authorities say relatives of a woman who shot three people at YouTube's headquarters never indicated she was a risk to herself or others when they reported her missing a day before the attack.

San Diego sheriff's Lt. Karen Stubkjaer says Thursday that Nasim Aghdam's father never told deputies that she was in any danger when they took a report from him Monday.

She says Aghdam was entered into a national missing person's database. A deputy contacted the family several hours after the report was taken but they provided no additional information.

Sheriff's officials declined to provide further details about what was reported.

Aghdam's name was removed from the database after officers in Mountain View near San Francisco found her sleeping in her car early Tuesday.

She opened fire later that day and then killed herself.

8:55 a.m.

Authorities say the victim most seriously wounded in a shooting at YouTube headquarters is improving.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said Thursday that a 36-year-old man remains hospitalized but has been upgraded to fair condition.

Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were both released.

Authorities say that Nasim Aghdam was angry about the policies and practices of the company and carried out an attack Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco.

She then fatally shot herself.

7:10 a.m.

The woman who wounded three in a shooting at YouTube headquarters had a tiny social media presence in her native Iran, where her death was reported briefly by state television.

Nasim Aghdam (na-SEEM AG-dahm) ran a Farsi-language channel on the messaging app Telegram, with content unlikely to be popular with the state or public.

The channel has about 6,000 followers, which is small in a country where some 40 million people are believed to use the service.

People in Iran expressed pity and shock that Aghdam, who was upset at what she called restrictive YouTube policies, would resort to shooting others.

12:05 a.m.

Police say the videos posted by the woman who wounded three people in a shooting at YouTube headquarters are central to the motive.

Police and relatives say Nasim Aghdam was angry with YouTube's policies.

Aghdam used the name "Nasime Sabz" online, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies and said the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

YouTube had no comment about any actions related to Aghdam's videos.

Aghdam was prolific at producing videos and posting them online.

Many of them were bizarre such as a clip in which she removes a revealing purple dress to expose fake breasts with the message, "Don't Trust Your Eyes."

In others, she exercises, promotes animal rights and explains the vegan diet, often in elaborate costumes or carrying a rabbit.