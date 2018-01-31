Younkers to close 2 stores in eastern Iowa

Younkers has announced they will be closing two stores in eastern Iowa.

The Westdale Mall store in Cedar Rapids and the College Square Mall in Cedar Falls will no longer have their stores by May.

"As part of the comprehensive turnaround plan we announced in November, we are taking the next steps in our efforts to move forward with a more productive store footprint," Bill Tracy, president and chief executive officer for The Bon-Ton Stores said.

On January 31 Tracy announced 42 stores that will close in early 2018. They had previously announced 5 locations that are already closing, totaling their early 2018 store closures at 47.

In order to have a seamless transition, store closing sales are scheduled to begin on February 1. The sales are expected to run 10 to 12 weeks.

"We remain focused on executing our key initiatives to drive improved performance in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward," Tracy said.

