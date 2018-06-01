Youth Community Action Summit planned to stop juvenile crime in the QCA

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, Police Chief Paul Sikorski and other city leaders responded after a deadly weekend in Davenport on May 19th and 20th.

"A 16-year-old male juvenile was shot in broad daylight on a Davenport Street and dropped off at a local hospital like he was nothing," Mayor Klipsch said in a press conference the following Monday.

He was referring to 16-year-old Jovontia Jones who was shot and killed on Harrison Street.

Now Mayor Klipsch has more details on a youth community action summit that will be held June 14th at the RiverCenter.

Two sessions will be capped at 120 people each, one will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The second will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They'll both start with a 30 minute introduction and then break into smaller groups to talk about solutions to juvenile crime. City leaders, police, community leaders, juvenile justice leaders and judges will also attend.

"This is something that really affects everybody," Mayor Klipsch said. "We want to make sure that everybody has a chance to participate."

This is only step one in what the city wants to do.

"This initial event is more public isn't the only thing," he added. "We see this as part of 20, 30, or 40 of these kind of events in the community over the next month or so."

Leaders will then take what is said and create a plan sometime in July to help stop the juvenile crime problem.

"This can't be a mayor issue, this can't be a police issue. This has to be a community wide issue," he said. "All of us have to come together to make this happen because it literally affects all of us. We're all a part of it and we'll all have to come up with a long term solution."

If you want to sign up for the summit, click here.