Youth Day at the 2017 John Deere Classic

Kids of all ages headed out to the John Deere Classic on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 for Youth Day at the John Deere Classic.

Youth activities were going on all day at the John Deere Family Zone tent as staff and golfers prepared for the tournament play kickoff on Thursday.

The first 750 youth received a free hat, lunch, McDonald’s Happy Meal certificate and a Ryan Moore bobble head.

A free Youth Clinic was also scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. featuring PGA TOUR pros Troy Matteson and University of Illinois golfer Dylan Meyer.

