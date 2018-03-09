Youth counselor accused of having sex with juvenile offender in Davenport

A female counselor at an Iowa juvenile facility has been fired from her job after being charged with having sex with a resident.

Police say on Feb. 2, 2018, Hannah Fitzpatrick of Marion, Iowa helped the victim and two other juveniles escape from the facility. She then drove two of them to a location on W. 3rd Street in Davenport where they say she admitted to having sexual relations with the victim.

She is charged with sexual misconduct with an offender. Fitzpatrick was employed by the Four Oak Juvenile Facility as a youth counselor.

