Youth job fair to be held at Muscatine High School

The City of Muscatine is joining forces with IowaWORKS of Eastern Iowa and local businesses to hold the 2018 Mayor Diana Broderson Youth Job Fair. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, in the Commons Area of Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St., Muscatine.

This is a free event. Local businesses and employers are invited to attend and participate in this one-stop opportunity for youth see what is available and potentially apply for jobs. Employers are asked to bring information and materials to market their job openings to area youth and assist those who would like to apply for employment.

Employers who would like to participate are asked to contact Allison Ritchie by email at allison.ritchie@iwd.iowa.gov or call 563-445-3200 x 43321 to reserve their spot at the Mayor’s Youth Job Fair. Deadline to reserve a spot is April 18.