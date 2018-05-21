Youth leader addresses recent gun violence increase in Quad Cities

In the past two weeks, three juveniles have been shot, including 16 year-old Jovontia Jones who died from his injuries. Beyond the Baseline's owner Gary Thrapp is now addressing the increasing gun violence in our area.

"We have to, as individuals, treat all of our kids here in our community as though they're ours and do our best to help lead them in the right direction." Thrapp went on to say, "They're used to having the majority of their day be surrounded by negativity, by bullying, by things that most of us just can't comprehend, by drug abuse, by alcohol abuse, you have these kids that are surrounded by that stuff, is there any wonder why they're are struggling to make good decisions themselves?"

Thrapp says curbing gun violence starts with a community effort to get to know the kids and families mixed up in the epidemic. Through that, Thrapp says we will learn how to target those kids and teens.

Likewise, another community member is stepping up. Tonya Patrick's son, Brandon, was shot in the back. The bullet just barely missed his spine. Patrick says this starts at home.

"It's up to us as parents and grandparents to you know, tell the kids, teach the kids, it starts at home."

Patrick says she will start contacting city leaders, in an effort to determine ways to curb the gun violence.

Beyond the Baseline is hosting a Faith Walk on Monday, May 28th. We have a link to that event posted with this article.