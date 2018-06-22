Youth leader offers 12 step program to curb juvenile crime in the QCA

Owner of Beyond the Baseline, Gary Thrapp has been holding juvenile youth summits for the last 2.5 years. He has heard firsthand from kids who steal cars and commit other crmies in the Quad Cities.

He believes he has created a 12 step program that will help stop the problem, to do that everyone must buy in.

The plan includes 12 categories:

Hot spots, which includes targeting problem areas in the Quad Cities.

Focused deterence, which can be attained by holding youth summits, sitting down with kids and listening to them. The area also includes social services and creating clear standards against violence.

Behavioral intervention includes communication skills and having kids make healthy choices.

Blighted housing.

A community response team of volunteers that will go to hospitals and help stop retaliation crimes.

Religeosity by introducing kids to some sort of spiritual power at least one hour per week.

Leadership orientation. Thrapp is holding four Quad City Area youth sports coaches orientation programs in the fall. The dates are not yet concrete.

Giving kids jobs and the opportunity to have them and know where they are. Plus, giving kids job skills training.

Strengthening relationships in the area.

Fighting school drop outs.

Fighting drug and alcohol abuse.

Bettering mental health and physical health of kids.

Thrapp admits getting kids to catch on is the hardest part.

"They have to feel it," he said. "Some mature different than others do, that is natural. Some kids grow out of it and some won't. In the process, you lock some up and some you try to give a different direction. We have so many programs and you'll hear this from the Juvenile Detention Center and schools, we have so many programs for kids. Now we just need kids to stick with it, that is the hardest part."