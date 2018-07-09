Zach Johnson Foundation Classic enters 8th year supporting kids

The 8th Annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic begins this morning.

The two part event helps raise money for a Cedar Rapids Program called Kids on Course.

The program helps provide students with summer learning, tutoring, and mentoring.

It begins in elementary school and follows students through middle and high school.

Kids on Course is a program that supports students at Grant, Harrison, and Van Buren Elementary Schools as well as Roosevelt and Wilson Middle Schools.

It gives kids confidence and an opportunity to excel at something whether it's sports or academics.

All the money raised during this year's charity golf tournament will go back to supporting those kids.

Pat Cobb, the chair of the Zach Johnson Foundation tells us the program really helps kids get through some hard experiences.

"When parents divorce and when somebody is incarcerated, you know all of these things are traumatic impacts on these kids lives and they believe and they convince us that our involvement there has been very very helpful to them to get through those tough patches," says Cobb.

As the program continues to grow, Pat Cobb says he's seen a number of success stories.

"We're eight years in, it takes about I'm going to guess 12 years before we're really going to know what the results are and we get some kids from college, but it's going to happen and just hope I'm around long enough to be able to watch these that first bunch graduate from college, that would be really great," says Cobb.

The program currently provides tutoring to about 1,0000 students.

in 2018, it will expand to high school when some of those students graduate middle school.

The tournament begins Monday at 8 a.m. at the Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

You can also watch part of the tournament on KCRG 9.2 at 6:30 p.m.

