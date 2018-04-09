Monmouth girl becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

Ayla Johnston, of Monmouth, Ill., has achieved the Gold Award by collecting instruments for the United School District music program.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but also to make the world a better place for others. A Girl Scout Gold Award project must tackle a broad spectrum of important issues and a young woman who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in the truest sense.

Johnston created a marketing plan and through flyers, electronic boards, and even radio advertisements, to ensure her community was aware of the needs of the students. Her marketing plan was successful and the school received many instruments, including clarinets, a soprano saxophone, and a piano. Through fundraising efforts, she also collected enough community donations to ensure there was funds available for repairs and transportation of the instruments.

Johnston is hosting an upcoming fundraiser for her program at the Pizza Ranch in Galesburg, Illinois, on Monday, April 23 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. For anyone who mentions United Music Booster that evening, 15% of the proceeds from their meal will support the program.

