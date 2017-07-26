The Latest: Governor signs lawmaker cost freeze into law

The Latest on a special legislative session on school funding (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a measure that will halt increases of lawmaker cost-of-living pay adjustments, mileage reimbursement, and other costs.

The Republican signed the plan into law Wednesday at the Capitol at the start of a special session, calling it an important step for taxpayers. The measure received wide and bipartisan support.

Rauner called lawmakers to Springfield starting Wednesday in an attempt to resolve a school funding fight. He told reporters at the bill signing that he justifies the cost of a special session because "children come first."

A special session can run approximately $48,000 for a single day. The new law keeps that rate the same. It'll freeze legislator per diem at $111, instead of jumping to $142. It'll also keep mileage reimbursement at 39 cents per mile, instead of about 54 cents.

___

The bill is HB643.

____

12:15 a.m.

Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner

At issue is a plan the Democrat-majority Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money. However, the Senate isn't sending the bill to the Republican governor who says he'll make changes through his amendatory veto powers. He objects to additional funding for Chicago Public Schools.

If lawmakers want to override, they'll need a three-fifths majority vote, including Republicans.

Rauner claims Democrats are holding the bill hostage weeks before schools are scheduled to open. Democrats accuse Rauner of "political theater" and not revealing what he'll change.

Lawmakers convene at noon Wednesday, but what they do depends on if the bill is sent to Rauner. They could also draft a new proposal.