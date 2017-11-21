"iHeart Saving Lives Blood Drive" being offered in Davenport

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is partnering up with the iHeart Media to promote its "iHeart Saving Lives Blood Drive" this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Blood donors across the Quad Cities can help kick off the holiday season by donating blood at the two-day event. Donors can go to four different Quad City locations on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

"This is a great opportunity to give thanks and give back," Director of Donor Relations Amanda Hess said. "Especially since the blood supply needs an extra boost over the holidays. The demand for blood is constant year-round, but we do see fewer donors around the holidays and need to work hard to keep blood on the shelves at area hospitals."

For those in attendance who donate, they will receive a limited-edition "iHeart Saving Lives" t-shirt, which is only available at the blood drive. Those who register at the "iHeart Saving Lives" locations will also be entered to win an iHeart Media prize package.

Locations and hours are:

Friday, Nov. 24:

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Davenport Donor Center (5500 Lakeview Parkway)

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: West Davenport Donor Center (1320 W. Kimberly Road)

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Moline Donor Center (3600 16th Street)

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Putnam Museum (1717 W. 12th Street)

Saturday, Nov. 25.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Davenport Donor Center (5500 Lakeview Parkway)

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: West Davenport Donor Center (1320 W. Kimberly Road)

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Moline Donor Center (3600 16th Street)

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Putnam Museum (1717 W. 12th Street)

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes less than an hour, and can help up to three patients. The need for blood doesn't take a holiday, which is why donations around Thanksgiving are especially important. To help save lives at the "iHeart Saving Lives Blood Drive," please call 563-359-5401. Donors with an existing Blood Center account can book online, new donors are welcomed and encouraged. A photo identification card is required to donate.