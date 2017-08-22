Iowa 7th and 12th graders required to get meningitis vaccine

Several years later, Christina Lowers recalls one of the most painful times in her life. At just 16-years-old she was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

"I was a football manager at my high school and I started having really bad headaches and I never get headaches," Lowers said. "It was very frustrating I would get home from school and go straight to my room into the basement so it was dark."

After a spinal tap confirmed the diagnosis, Lowers was forced to spend three days in the hospital recovering.

"It was literally like someone was just punching me in the head constantly, it was severe and when it hurt, light like this would just be destroying me I was not able to handle it all."

Lowers had not received the meningitis vaccination prior to her diagnosis. However, a new regulation in Iowa requires all students to receive the vaccination prior to this school year. The rules say students entering seventh grade and born after Sept. 15, 2004, will need proof of one vaccination. Students entering 12th grade and born after Sept. 15, 1999, will need proof of two doses of the vaccine, or one dose if the shot came after the student turned 16. Roma Taylor with the Scott County Health Department said she believes the new regulation could save lives.

"It's one of the diseases that we can prevent children from getting sick from and teenagers and adolescents from dying from."

Lowers hopes with the new regulations in place, other teenagers won't have to go through what she did.

"I just think it's important if we can prevent certain things from happening to us, I think that's a good reason to be vaccinated."