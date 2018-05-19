Mother of accused Dixon shooter purchased firearm with felony record

19-year-old Matthew Milby is still in custody on a 2 million dollar bail, he appeared in court Friday morning.

Wednesday, he allegedly fired a 9-mm semi-automatic rifle in a graduation practice at Dixon High School before being shot by a school resource oficer.

Illinois State Police confirmed Matthew Milby's mother purchased the gun in 2012, Police are currently pursuing leads to determine how Milby obtained the gun from his mom.

Wednesday afternoon, Julie Milby told reporters she didn't have guns in the house and she wasn't sure how Matthew got the gun.

Julie told NBC that she did not believe he was trying to hurt anyone and suspects he was "thinking they were going to kill him." She said her son had been sad for so long.

TV-6 Investigates found that Julie Milby has a court record in Florida and Lee County, Illinois.

According to court records In Osceola County Florida, under the name Julie Mitchell, she plead guilty to felony battery and felony resisting of an officer with violence.

None of her charges in Lee County, Illinois were felonies.

It is unclear how she was able to obtain the firearm in 2012. Illinois residents are not allowed to have a firearm, or a firearm owner ID card (FOID) with a previous felony charge, according to the Firearm Owners Identification Act.