Not just a love story

Memorial Day is just a week away, a day for us to remember those we've loved and lost.

There's a mausoleum at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport that was built as a way for one husband to remember his beloved wife.

Back in the early part of the 20th century, Robert and Anna Nott made a life for themselves in Davenport. When Anna died, Robert wanted a way for her to be remembered. So he built a little brick mausoleum for her at Oakdale.

Nott built it himself, brick by brick. It was finished in 1913 and had windows, a fireplace, and two chairs.

Former quad city times columnist Bill Wundrum has written several stories about the Nott's. He thinks their story is the ultimate love story. Wundrum says "he would come out here every Sunday morning with his dog and sit on the porch and read the newspaper, the old davenport democrat and he especially enjoyed reading the funnies to her, he thought that would make her happy.

Nott continued reading to Anna until his own death. That was in the 1920's. The Nott's weren't wealthy, so they didn't have a trust fund set up to take care of their mausoleum. They also have no living relatives.

Time has taken a toll on the Nott mausoleum. Deb Williams from Oakdale says it needs $45-thousand dollars in repairs. Deb says "it's just deteriorating just like a home. When you live there 100 years you do maintenance and we haven't had funds to do that."

That's why Oakdale officials are hoping the public can help. They're seeking donations to cover the cost of repairs. If you can help you can call 563-324-5121 or mail checks to 2501 eastern avenue and tag the money for the Nott mausoleum. They hope with the support of the community, the Nott's mausoleum and their love story will live on for many more generations.