Police on scene of possible shots fired incident

Davenport police are responding to a possible shots fired incident on Telegraph Road and blocked off a section of the street.

Police have not confirmed they are investigating a shots fired incident, but shell casings were found at the scene and a neighbor told our crew at the scene he heard multiple gunshots.

Police have blocked off Telegraph Road from Thornwood Avenue to 1st Street.

No word on how long this section will be blocked off.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.