Restored WWII Landing Ship Tank to visit Quad Cities this summer

Living history will be docking in the Quad Cities for a few days this summer. A fully restored WWII Landing Ship Tank will be at the Isle Casino Hotel Marina in Bettendorf from August 30 through September 3, 2018.

LST 325 is the only WWII Landing Ship Tank in the United States that is fully operational and has been restored to its original condition.

The ship was known as LST 325 during WWII, USNS LST-325 during its arctic operations in the 1950’s, and later L-144 (A/G Syros) while it was in the service of the Greek Navy.

It was acquired by The USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., in 2000, and caught considerable public attention when the veteran crew with an average age of 72 brought it on a 6,500-mile journey from the Greek island of Crete to Mobile, Ala.

Today this ship is permanently docked in Evansville, IN. Once a year it travels to destinations throughout the United States for people to board and tour.

The ship will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while it's in town. The cost is $10 per person 18 and over, $5 for kids 6-17 and kids 5 and under are free. Plus, WWII veterans also get in free. Organizers say tickets can not be purchased in advance, and are only available for purchase the day of the tour.