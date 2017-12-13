Police: Shots-fired incident due to reckless handling of a firearm in Moline

Police have identified a man in connection with a shooting incident that put a bullet through a home.

Police were called Tuesday morning to the home at 21st Street and 18th Avenue. The person who lives there reported hearing a gunshot the night before but didn't notice the damage until the next morning.

After investigating, determined the bullet came from a neighboring apartment and concluded it was the result of reckless and improper handling of a firearm.

A handgun was recovered and police are now looking for 26-year-old Brandt Michael Cooper of Moline. He faces charges of being a Felon in Possession of Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

Brandt Cooper is not in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

