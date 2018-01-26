UPDATE: Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: Illinois State Police are now investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Franklin Street in Rock Falls, Illinois.

State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the shooting scene and collected evidence from the involved officer and the person who was killed. They also spoke with witnesses early Saturday morning until 3 a.m.

Investigators also collected dash camera video from one Rock Falls squad car and two Whiteside County squad cars.

Police are not giving any details on regarding the shooting itself, nor are they releasing the name of the person who was killed.

Multiple people who saw the incident take place tell TV-6 that some sort of police chase happened, and shots were fired.

Whiteside County Coroner will perform an autopsy on the person on Monday.

UPDATE: Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rock Falls, Illinois.

According to a Facebook post by the Rock Falls Police Department, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dixon Ave. in Rock Falls.

The vehicle did not stop and officers followed it to the 1300 block of Franklin St. There the officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

According to that post, the department says preliminary information indicates the officers acted appropriately. They also wrote an investigation is being done by the Illinois State Police Integrity Task Force.

The Facebook post doesn't give any indication of the condition of the driver or the officers but did say, "Our thoughts are with the Officers involved and their families, and the family of the decedent."

We've reached out to the Rock Falls Police Department for more information, we're hoping to learn more today.

ORIGINAL: A large police presence was seen in Rock Falls tonight and shutting down traffic on parts of one street.

Authorities say Franklin Street is blocked between Martin Road and Ann Street.

Rock Falls Police Department, Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

We are working to bring you more information as it becomes available. Be sure to stay up to date on this story through our website or the KWQC app.