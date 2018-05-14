Suspect wanted for multiple burglaries steals bag full of medications from Alwood Pharmacy

Henry County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Alwood Pharmacy in the 200 block of S. 1st Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Medications were taken but police would not say how much or what was taken. A surveillance photo shows a person holding a large bag full of pill bottles.

Monmouth police believe the person in that photo is responsible for another burglary at the Verizon Store in Monmouth, Illinois on May 3rd and a "number" of others.

Donna Merideth has owned the Alwood Pharmacy for a little over ten months.

"It's just a nice hometown store," she said.

Plywood and a new window out front tell the story of the Saturday Morning burglar.

"The front window had been broken, that was the point of entry," she said Monday afternoon.

She and the pharmacy staff are still doing inventory to see what was exactly taken.

"It was a little bit of everything," she said. "We're still trying to determine what exactly was taken but it was a little mix of several different types of things."

Only stock bottles of pills were taken, not individual prescriptions.

"It is unfortunate, but I think the opioid crisis is probably causing some of this to occur," she added.

Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or who saw anything suspicious in that area at that time is encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (309) 937-3911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 227-2324 or (309) 937-2324.

"It is a little irritating, a little frustrating, nerve-wracking and unnerving to think someone was in my premises."