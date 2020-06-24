Advertisement

Amber Alert: Teen abducted in N.Y.

Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted in Queens on Wednesday, police said. The suspect is Mohsin Ali, 28.
Ahsan Ali, 15, was abducted in Queens on Wednesday, police said. The suspect is Mohsin Ali, 28.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New York Police Department activated an Amber Alert on Wednesday for the investigaiton of a child abduction Queens

Police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was taken around 4:36 a.m. near 46th Avenue.

Ahsan has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The male suspect, Mohsin Ali, was described as approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt. He also has tattoos on both arms and ches, as well as multiple recent cuts on his arms.

The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in is identified as a white Toyota Sienna van, New York license plate number JJX5315. It was last seen on 46th Avenue.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NYPD at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

National

Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill after Arbery killing

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a driving force behind Georgia lawmakers approving a new hate crime bill.

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

Coronavirus

Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Researchers say wearing face masks in public reduced the daily number of coronavirus cases by as much as 2% in Washington DC and the 15 states that mandated their use.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

Study indicates face masks prevent as many as 450,000 cases

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The study, published online in the journal Health Affairs, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

News

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report.

National Politics

Mississippi flag: Swap ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

National

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Updated: 1 hour ago
The news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.