Community-based COVID-19 testing site coming to Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open in Rock Island Monday and is expected to remain available through July 10, the Rock Island County Health Department said Wednesday.

The site will be at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, and will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Testing will not be available on Saturday, July 4.

Testing is available to Illinois residents to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, according to the health department. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites.

Photo identification and contact information are required. Testing is available at no cost, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered, according to the health department.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be significant wait times. The health department asks people to be patient and to seek immediate care if you are experiencing a medical emergency.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

