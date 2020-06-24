COVID Recovery Iowa aims to address mental health issues for residents
The service is free for residents to use
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COVID Recovery Iowa is a new, free service offered by the state of Iowa that’s addressing ways to treat mental health issues brought upon by COVID-19. The resource offers a variety of resources and has now begun teen, pre-teen, and parenting support groups to talk about issues weekly. To learn more please visit covidrecoveryiowa.org
