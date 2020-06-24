Davenport man charged with multiple burglaries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in the west end of Davenport.

On Monday, Davenport police detectives charged Damond Thomas Steven Wooten, 19, is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, three counts of theft, and one count of attempted burglary in connection with burglaries at Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Grubeez, Sweet Delite, and St. Mark’s Church.

On Wednesday, he was charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of attempted burglary in connection with burglaries at Cedar Memorial Church, Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, and Sweet Delite over Father’s Day weekend, police said in a media release.

Wooten also was charged with the more serious charge of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, for “unlawful activity, specifically thefts and burglaries, on a continuing basis, according to the release.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate other incidents they believe may be related. No other information was released Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

