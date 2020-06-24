Advertisement

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report, according to Visit Quad Cities.

“Davenport is honored to be recognized as one of the Best Small Cities in America,” said Davenport Mayor, Mike Matson, in a news release. “We appreciate our diversity and all of our citizens. We work hard to make Davenport a safe, stable, and welcoming community.”

The top five small cities ranked in the report include Reno, Naples, Santa Fe Savannah and Asheville.

Visit Quad Cities said America’s Best Cities ranking is based on methodology using the opinions of the city’s visitors and its residents. The index ranks the success of a city by comparing and analyzing 28 factors grouped in six categories to identify the city’s competitive identity.

· Place - The perceived quality of a city’s natural and built environment, including the sub-categories of Weather, Safety, Neighborhoods & Landmarks, and Outdoors.

· Product - A city’s key institutions, attractions, and infrastructure, including the sub-categories of Airport Connectivity, Attractions, Museums, University Ranking, Convention Center, and Pro Sports teams.

· Programming - The arts, culture, entertainment, and culinary scene in a city, including the sub-categories of Shopping, Culture, Restaurants, and Nightlife.

· People - The immigration rate and diversity of a city, including the sub-categories of Foreign Born and Educational Attainment.

· Prosperity - A city’s employment and corporate head offices, including the sub-categories of Fortune 500 Companies and Household Income.

· Promotion -The quantity of stories, references and recommendations shared online about a city, including the sub-categories of Google Search Results, Google Trends, Facebook Check-ins, Instagram Hashtags, and TripAdvisor Reviews.

“It’s always great to have our region recognized as an economic powerhouse at a national level, acknowledging what Quad Citizens know and love about our area,” said Paul Rumler, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, in the news release. “As we market our region as a prosperous regional economy where all can thrive, it’s one more ranking we can add to our promotions – one of America’s Best Small Cities.”

A total of 100 cities were ranked as America’s Best Small Cities. For more information about the report you can visit www.bestcities.org.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Latest News

News

Illinois man injured after striking bridge support in rural Galena

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Illinois man was injured when he struck a bridge support in rural Galena Wednesday morning.

News

Four more Dubuque County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four more inmates at the Dubuque County Jail have tested posted for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 28, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Paula Sands Live

Bug Soother Natural Bug Repellent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Simply Soothing, Inc.has numerous all-natural products but their biggest success is Bug Soother insect repellent---which has an aroma that's great, but bugs hate!

Paula Sands Live

Simply Soothing Adds Hand Sanitizer To Product Line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The family-owned business in Columbus Junction has expanded their natural product line to include a timely addition--hand sanitizer!

News

Iowa officials report 258 new confirmed coronavirus cases, two deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 258 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Paula Sands Live

Cheering On Local Business: Jane Marie Boutique

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The need to support small stores that survived the COVID shutdown is more important than ever! Jane Marie Boutique in Elizabeth, Illinois, is in the spotlight.