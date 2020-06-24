Advertisement

Deputy saves toddler stuck up to neck from drowning in muddy pond in Mo.

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KSHB/CNN) - A corporal with a Missouri sheriff’s office is being praised for her rescue of a 2-year-old girl, who got stuck in a muddy pond because she wanted to go swimming.

Cpl. Nicole Collins with the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office navigated through some rough terrain Monday to rescue the 2-year-old girl, who had wandered onto a rural property in Knob Noster, Missouri. She said the rescue was “instinct.”

"It's just instinct that comes back to us. Also having kids myself, your natural instinct is to save them, no matter what," Collins said.

The toddler had been reported missing 20 minutes earlier. Neighbors and deputies formed a search party in that short amount of time, and when Collins saw a pond that hadn’t been checked, she made her way over.

She found the 2-year-old stuck in the mud and nearly submerged in water.

"I swam just a little bit, and then, my feet, my boots were stuck in the mud. I had to use my hands to pull my knees up out of it a couple times. So, I know she was real stuck," Collins said.

The girl only suffered a few scratches and bruises from the incident. She told Collins she ended up at the pond because she wanted to go for a swim.

“The little girl stayed strong. She was talking about her boo boos, but her mom was tearful and thankful to have her back,” Collins said. “They get away real quick at that age. Some of them don’t have that fear that saves older kids and adults.”

Collins, who has been with the sheriff’s office for four years and is a field-training officer, received praise from her peers and boss, Sheriff Scott Munsterman, for her actions.

“It’s an outstanding outcome to a potential tragic event,” Munsterman said.

On 06/22/20 at approximately 4:17 p.m., Johnson County Deputies were dispatched to a rural address north of Knob Noster...

Posted by Johnson County MO Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSHB, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

National

Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill after Arbery killing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a driving force behind Georgia lawmakers approving a new hate crime bill.

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

Coronavirus

Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Researchers say wearing face masks in public reduced the daily number of coronavirus cases by as much as 2% in Washington DC and the 15 states that mandated their use.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

Study indicates face masks prevent as many as 450,000 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The study, published online in the journal Health Affairs, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

News

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report.

National Politics

Mississippi flag: Swap ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

National

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Updated: 1 hour ago
The news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.