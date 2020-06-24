Descubre with Montse: Juneteenth and Independence Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it's Descubre with Montse, I'm Montse Ricossa. Descubre means "discover" and I'm here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse's 10th episode, "Juneteenth and Independence Day

As the United States’ Independence Day comes closer, some celebrated another independence earlier with Juneteenth. The holiday, also known as the African American independence day, was celebrated on June 19th. 2020 marks the 155th anniversary of the last set of slaves being emancipated. Around the country, there were rallies, celebrations, and parties to honor this special day.

In Davenport, Iowa, a group called Friends of MLK held a virtual festival celebration with over 7,000 viewers. I spoke with one of the organizers, Tracy White, about why this holiday should be celebrated by everyone.

Montse Ricossa:

Could you tell me about Juneteenth and what history you know about it?

Tracy White:

Well, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the freedom of slaves. In 1865, the last set of slaves found out they were freed and it was around June 19, hence Juneteenth. We celebrate and it’s basically the independence day of African Americans. This is our celebration of independence. This is what Juneteenth is. The celebrations started about 100 years ago. Recently, around 1980, Texas was the first state to declare it a state holiday and then it kind of fell into place there. There’s approximately 45 states that recognize it as a state holiday. In Iowa, it’s gone on for a number of years. It was put on by a different organization. Friends of MLK was set up about 5 years ago. At that point, the other organization was no longer doing it. But we felt it was so important, too important of a holiday to not have the festivities that typically took place. Friends of MLK took on the task of continuing the tradition of a Juneteenth celebration and that’s when I came on as a festival organizer.

Montse Ricossa:

And Texas has an especially important role in Juneteenth, would you mind explaining that history?

Tracy White:

It’s because the last set of slaves that found out they were free resided in Galveston Texas, that’s where the celebration came from. Typically, Juneteenth is celebrated with prayer and worship with food and entertainment. So they had some of their very first celebrations of Juneteenth.

Montse Ricossa:

Making sure everybody is involved. It’s like you said, it’s not just a celebration for African Americans, you want other groups of people to celebrate this, right?

Tracy White:

Right, this has always been a community event. It’s not just an event for the African American community while we do celebrate the African American community. While we’re open and celebrating, it’s open to everyone every year. I think with understanding, you gain knowledge at that point in time. Which makes things somewhat easier to understand what the African American community goes through. I think this year more importantly we place emphasis with everything we overcome. We are seeing some of the darkest parts of history repeating in the current day. So healing does need to take place. While we strengthen the African American community, we invite the entire community to participate and understand not only our struggles but our successes as well. And locally, who’s done what to help uplift the African American community and more importantly, who’s doing the work now that focus on the African American experience here in the Quad Cities.

Montse Ricossa:

With the Black Lives Matter movement this year gaining so much momentum, how has that changed this holiday?

Tracy White:

We are more intentional this year than in the past when it comes to the entertainment, the history, who we’re highlighting in our community. This is all based around the work that’s being done to help uplift the community. We can’t act like it’s not happening. We do definitely do have to address the issue but that is why we have switched the lens on some of our entertainment and focusing on the things we need to do to affect change here in our community.

Montse Ricossa:

What can we expect that you think will be different this year?

Tracy White:

Well, we’re keeping all the same components of entertainment, prayer, history, and food. But doing it virtually is a little bit more challenging. We have a segment of speakers coming in and we’re calling it “The Movement. These are people that are not just talking about what we want done to make a change in our community but have actually put together plans of action, so we want people to know what is going on and how they can be involved. Our entertainers are people who are talented with singing and spoken word and dance but they are focusing in on the struggle and how we can remember what we’ve gone through but where we’ve come through their performances. Then we are also highlighting organizations here in our community who are working directly with the African American community who have been doing the work for years but now are giving our community to see who those people behind the scenes and how they can help push those initiatives forward.

Montse Ricossa:

Do you think that by having this be virtual it will open the doors for others that wouldn’t feel comfortable being in, not necessarily in a room with African Americans but in a room but with someone they might not associate with as much?

Tracy White:

We’re all in our silos, right? We tend to eat, live, communicate, entertain with the people that are around us. I think that virtually gives you that blanket of comfort that you can be in your home, you can be on your patio, you can be at a park but still, be able to experience it. Now he is in the past something we’ve held at the levee which is open for the entire community but you tend to just get the African American community out to the celebrations. So I think this does give us an opportunity to reach people that we might not be able to reach. Virtually was a challenge for us initially, but we become more comfortable with the idea. In the midst of where we had to plan, it was in the midst of the pandemic. Especially with the disproportionate rate of African Americans affected by COVID, we had to make a decision to be responsible. That’s why we chose to do it virtually this year. But like you said, I think it does open up the doors for more people who might not have normally ventured out on a Saturday afternoon to learn about Juneteenth can sit in the comfort of their own home. Hopefully, that healing starts but also the understanding.

Montse Ricossa:

Honestly, in High School, I don’t remember learning about Juneteenth, and I feel like in the newsroom, we were talking about it, many people didn’t learn about it until they left High School. Why do you think this part of history gets left out so often in our education?

Tracy White:

I think a lot of things get left out because they’re uncomfortable to talk about. So I think a lot of things that should be talked about when it comes to African American history are not talked about because if we don’t talk about it, we can act like it didn’t happen or that it didn’t matter. I grew up here in the Quad Cities and I personally did not know about Juneteenth until my 30′s. I had to do some research. I never learned about it in school, no one ever talked to me about it. It’s not anything that was very visual here in the Quad Cities, there were no spotlights on the Juneteenth celebrations that were taking place, and it wasn’t until I was in my 30′s that I understood what it was about. But still continually learning more in-depth about the significance of it, why it matters, how we should celebrate, and why we should celebrate it. So I think that it’s up to individuals to learn more if you want to know more. We can’t always count on, especially in an area like Quad Cities where there’s not a lot of black teachers, you know, not a lot in education-wise, you can’t talk about what you don’t know about. So it’s up to you as an individual to really learn about the history of it, the significance of it and celebrate it... it’s 2020. You can google anything. To really look into what it’s really truly about. I was sharing with you that I read some comments that were hurtful, although not aimed at me personally, but as a member of the African American race and it also showed me there’s a lot of people that have no clue. They don’t know what Juneteenth is about, what the emancipation is about, how important the freedom of slavery was to the African American race. They have no clue. So when you have no clue, you have no sympathy, you have no understanding. So I’m hoping if people cannot join, they virtually join us and take it upon themselves to learn about it and understand the importance of it.

Montse Ricossa:

Thank you so much for your time, I really appreciate it.

Tracy White:

Mhmm, no problem.

Montse Ricossa:

You can still watch the Juneteenth virtual event on the Friends of MLK Facebook page.

On Friday, June 19th, Senators announced legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The bill was proposed by Senators Ed Markey, Corey Booker, Tina Smith, and Kamala Harris. Juneteenth is currently recognized by 47 states and the District of Columbia as a state holiday or observance.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I'm your host, Montse Ricossa.

Hasta la próxima, until next time!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.