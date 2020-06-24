Advertisement

Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The decision to wear a mask or not has divided Americans, but a new study suggests face coverings have significantly reduced the number of new coronavirus cases.

Wearing face masks in public has prevented up to 450,000 new cases, according to the research.

The study, published online in the Health Affairs journal, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

Researchers say wearing face masks in public reduced the daily number of coronavirus cases by as much as 2% in Washington D.C. and the 15 states that mandated their use, compared to the states that did not.

The longer the mandates were in place, the higher the reduction in cases.

Researchers also looked at 20 states that imposed employee-only mandates, but not public mask use and did not find a significant impact on the spread of the coronavirus in those states.

The study did have some limitations, including the inability to measure the actual use of face coverings in any community. Researchers were also only able to measure confirmed cases, despite evidence that infection rates in some communities were higher.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

National

Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill after Arbery killing

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a driving force behind Georgia lawmakers approving a new hate crime bill.

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

Study indicates face masks prevent as many as 450,000 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The study, published online in the journal Health Affairs, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

News

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report.

National Politics

Mississippi flag: Swap ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

National

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Updated: 1 hour ago
The news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.