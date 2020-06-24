Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Sunny with a few showers late this afternoon.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Another nice day is on the way for the QCA. Plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and yes, even a few early evening showers again. Temps will hit the upper 70s and low 80s today. Thursday will be the lone dry day the rest of the week with sunny skies and temps in the mid to low 80s. A warm front will lift north by Friday burning heat and humidity back along with several chances for rain from Friday afternoon through our weekend. Temps will average in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s with humidity factored in. While the weekend won’t be a total washout, you will certainly have to plan your outdoor activities around rain chances which will be better known on the morning of each day.

TODAY: Sunny with a few showers. High: 80°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83°.

Comfy Today
Updated: 4 hours ago
Few Evening Showers

More Heavy Rain Over the Next Five To Seven Days

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Kevin Phelps
A front will stall over the area late Friday and into this weekend. This will be the focal point of periods of showers and thunderstorms and heavy rain.

First Alert Forecast test

Updated: 18 hours ago
Latest Forecast

Breezy Conditions Today & Tomorrow

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
You've seen the wind farms all over our area, but have you ever thought about how much energy they produce?

July Outlook Warmer Than Normal

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:44 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
July outlook for most of the midwest is warm with near normal precipitation.

More "comfy" weather arrives Tuesday!

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Lower humidity arriving from Canada helps make Tuesday feel more comfortable

Heavy Rain & Localized Flash Flooding Possible This Morning

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
The biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding.

Father's Day Weather Highlights

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
From hot and dry to cool and wet on Father's day. This day can bring it ALL!

Summer Solstice (First Alert Weather Lab 5)

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Learn about the summer solstice that's happening tomorrow night!

Lightning: The 5 second rule

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
For every 5 seconds it takes to hear thunder after you see a flash of lightning, that lightning bolt struck 1 mile away.