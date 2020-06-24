First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Another nice day is on the way for the QCA. Plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and yes, even a few early evening showers again. Temps will hit the upper 70s and low 80s today. Thursday will be the lone dry day the rest of the week with sunny skies and temps in the mid to low 80s. A warm front will lift north by Friday burning heat and humidity back along with several chances for rain from Friday afternoon through our weekend. Temps will average in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s with humidity factored in. While the weekend won’t be a total washout, you will certainly have to plan your outdoor activities around rain chances which will be better known on the morning of each day.

TODAY: Sunny with a few showers. High: 80°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83°.

Comfy Today (KWQC)

