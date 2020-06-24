Four more Dubuque County Jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Four more inmates at the Dubuque County Jail have tested posted for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 28, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Officials said Tuesday the inmates who tested positives are being placed in medical segregation and will be taken care of by jail nursing staff.

No staff has tested positive from this recent batch of tests, according to the sheriff’s office.

