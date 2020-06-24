Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to quickly sign an executive order allowing felons to vote once they have completed their sentences. But voting right experts say the details of her directive are just as important as the timing of her action. In a letter sent Wednesday, the 18 Democratic senators asked Reynolds to sign an order without exceptions or limitations by Independence Day. That would end Iowa’s status as the only state that disenfranchises all felons. Experts on voting rights and racial disparities said the way she frames the order will significantly impact the number of felons who will register and vote.

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Eric Hall was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his cell. Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s says Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head. Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a city park. Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found a man critically injured with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Paye Blawou of Des Moines. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police have not released information on what may have led to the shooting, and no arrested had been reported by Wednesday morning. Police say Blawou's death is the city's 13th homicide of 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.