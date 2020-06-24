House, vehicle struck by gunfire in Davenport Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a home and a vehicle was struck by gunfire Wednesday.

Police said they were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of West 7th Street. Officers located several spent shell casings and found the damage to the house and vehicle.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.