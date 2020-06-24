Illinois man injured after striking bridge support in rural Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois man was injured when he struck a bridge support in rural Galena Wednesday morning.

The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch center received a report of a traffic crash around 6:45 a.m. on Blackjack Road about a half-mile south of Rives Street.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Robert T. Welsh, 28, of rural Hanover, was driving north when he went off of the right side of the road and struck a bridge support, resulting in disabling damage to his vehicle and severe damage to the bridge support, the sheriff’s department said in a media release.

Welsh was evaluated on scene by Galena Area EMS personnel and transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash remains under investigation. The Galena Fire Department and the Jo Daviess County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.