Advertisement

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.

The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. The IMF said that the global economic damage from the recession will be worse than from any other downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

For the United States, it predicts that the nation's gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced in the United States — will plummet 8% this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9% drop. That would be the worst such annual decline since the U.S. economy demobilized in the aftermath of World War II.

The IMF issued its bleaker forecasts Wednesday in an update to the World Economic Outlook it released in April. The update is generally in line with other recent major forecasts. Earlier this month, for example, the World Bank projected that the global economy would shrink 5.2% this year.

"This is the worst recession since the Great Depression," Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters at a briefing. "No country has been spared."

The IMF noted that the pandemic was disproportionately hurting low-income households, "imperiling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since 1990."

In recent years, the proportion of the world's population living in extreme poverty — equivalent to less than $1.90 a day — had fallen below 10% from more than 35% in 1990. But the IMF said the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse this progress. It forecast that more than 90% of developing and emerging market economies will suffer declines in per-capita income growth this year.

For 2021, the IMF envisions a rebound in growth, so long as the viral pandemic doesn't erupt in a second major wave. It expects the global economy to expand 5.4% next year, 0.4 percentage point less than it did in April.

For the United States, the IMF predicts growth of 4.5% next year, 0.2 percentage point weaker than in its April forecast. But that gain wouldn't be enough to restore the U.S. economy to its level before the pandemic struck. The association of economists who officially date recessions in the United States determined that the economy entered a recession in February, with tens of millions of people thrown out of work from the shutdowns that were imposed to contain the virus.

The U.S. government has estimated that the nation's GDP shrank at a 5% annual rate in the January-March quarter, and it is widely expected to plunge at a 30% rate or worse in the current April-June period.

In its updated forecast, the IMF downgraded growth for all major countries. For the 19 European nations that use the euro currency, it envisions a decline in growth this year of 10.2% — more than the 8% drop it predicted in April — followed by a rebound to growth of 6% in 2021.

In China, the world's second-largest economy, growth this year is projected at 1%. India's economy is expected to shrink 4.5% after a longer period of lockdown and a slower recovery than was envisioned in April.

In Latin America, where most countries are still struggling to contain infections, the two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, are projected to shrink 9.1% and 10.5%, respectively.

A steep fall in oil prices has triggered deep recessions in oil-producing countries, with the Russian economy expected to contract 6.6% this year and Saudi Arabia's 6.8%.

The IMF cautioned that downside risks to the forecast remain significant. It said the virus could surge back, forcing renewed shutdowns and possibly renewed turmoil in financial markets similar to what occurred in January through March. The IMF warned that such financial turbulence could tip vulnerable countries into debt crises that would further hamper efforts to recover.

Its updated forecast included a downside scenario that envisions a second major outbreak occurring in early 2021. Under this scenario, the global economy would contract again next year by 4.9%, it estimates.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By BEN NADLER
Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee have approved a bill to prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

National

Georgia lawmakers approve hate crime bill after Arbery killing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a driving force behind Georgia lawmakers approving a new hate crime bill.

News

Rock Island Grand Prix cancelled for 2020

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
The event has been held in downtown Rock Island over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

News

Illinois health officials announce 715 new COVID-19 cases, 64 additional deaths

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,331 tests for a total of 1,428,841.

Coronavirus

Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Researchers say wearing face masks in public reduced the daily number of coronavirus cases by as much as 2% in Washington DC and the 15 states that mandated their use.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

Study indicates face masks prevent as many as 450,000 cases

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
The study, published online in the journal Health Affairs, estimates between 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the coronavirus were prevented in the states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

News

Davenport ranked in 2020 America’s Best Small Cities

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport is ranked 29 out of 100 small cities in the annual 2020 America’s Best Small Cities Report.

National Politics

Mississippi flag: Swap ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi has the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

News

Muscatine narrows field to 3 candidates for city administrator

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muscatine City Council has narrowed the field of 14 candidates in its nationwide search.

National

Consumer Reports finds harmful levels of arsenic in Whole Foods’ bottled water

Updated: 1 hour ago
The news came out Wednesday and they say the amount of arsenic in Starkey Spring Water adds up to three times as much as other brands.