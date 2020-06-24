Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM E2 discuss annual Clean Jobs Midwest report - Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) hold press call to discuss new report, the fifth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report from E2 and Clean Energy Trust, and discuss 'what might have been and how severely the clean energy economy has been hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis through the month of May'. The analysis provides breakdowns of the job losses by state, by major metropolitan areas, and by sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean vehicles. States covered in the report are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

To join the press call (with full, two-way Q&A), please dial (877) 418-4267 and ask for the 'Clean Jobs Midwest report' news event.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds press conference

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

The conference will be livestreamed and posted: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on Focus on Rural America call on broadband - Focus on Rural America holds a press conference to discuss the pressing need in rural communities for highspeed internet. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Focus on Rural America Chair Patty Judge, Cooperative Network President and CEO Dan Smith, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery CEO Paul Bauer, and Marquette Adams Telecom Cooperative CEO Jerry Schneider

Weblinks: http://www.focusonruralamerica.com, https://twitter.com/focusrural

Contacts: Katy Siddall, Focus on Rural America communications, katy@linkstrategies.com, 1 641 831 3314

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-qF_pLlW7ZNvEeYLVO6rlcWFybxnvmneXiyInri9vj7341Q/viewform

Friday, Jun. 26 Principal Financial Group: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=pfg&script=2100, https://twitter.com/ThePrincipal

Contacts: Principal Financial Group Investor Relations, investor-relations@principal.com, 1 800 986 3343