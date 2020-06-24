Iowa officials report 258 new confirmed coronavirus cases, two deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 258 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 26,601 total confirmed cases and 690 deaths, according to the state’s website. The site updates the data in real-time.

Public health officials also reported that 268,435 Iowans have been tested and 16,727 people have recovered.

As of Monday, 163 patients were hospitalized, according to public health officials.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

• Scott, 467 confirmed cases (10,769 tested); 10 deaths; 387 recovered.

• Muscatine, 590 confirmed cases (4,025 tested); 43 deaths; 511 recovered.

• Louisa, 356 confirmed cases (1,345 tested); 13 deaths; 289 recovered.

• Des Moines, 79 confirmed cases (2,336 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

• Henry, 79 confirmed cases (1,431 tested); three deaths; 70 recovered.

• Lee, 44 confirmed cases (1,634 tested); one death; 32 recovered.

• Jackson, 21 confirmed cases (988) tested); no deaths; 13 recovered.

• Clinton, 75 confirmed cases (2,687 tested); one death; 67 recovered.

• Cedar, 64 confirmed cases (1,396 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

